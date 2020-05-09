Resources
Russell Brown, 79, died Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born in Bridgewater, NJ and was a resident of Raritan, NJ for 50 years. He had been employed by Somerset County Park Commission at Green Knoll Golf Course for 19 1/2 years. He also owned and operated Russ's Chevron and Brentwood Concrete in Raritan. He was active with Cub Scout Pack 95 as Committee Chairman and also served as Deacon of Pluckemin Presbyterian Church. He was predeceased by his father Alex Paul Brown and his mother and stepfather, Alberta and Norman Pelletier. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Nola (Zurawski) Brown; his son Kenneth and wife, Alice of Pennsylvania; his brother, Clifford and wife, Kathleen of Gastonia, North Carolina, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Simon and Elaine Kokinda of Hillsborough as well as several nieces, nephews and step grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ketusky Funeral Home. Services were private.
Published in Courier News from May 9 to May 10, 2020
