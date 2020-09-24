1/
Russell J. Hahn
Russell J. Hahn

Sayreville - Russell J. Hahn, age 90, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Sayreville, he was a lifelong borough resident. Before his retirement, Russell worked for Sayre & Fisher Brick Company and then JCP&L. He was a past Scout Master for Troop 69, a member of the Sayreville Seniors and a master woodcarver.

He is predeceased by his wife Jean Kuhn Hahn, and his brother Andrew Hahn.

Surviving are his children and their spouses Richard and his wife Barbara of Califon, Betty Malkiewicz and her husband Bryan of Titusville, Barbara Connors and her husband Ron of Sayreville, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and his sister Marion Michalowski.

Funeral services will be Monday 9am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville with a 9:30am mass at Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 2pm to 5pm.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed inside the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskimemorialhome.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
