Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Russell Johnson Sr. Obituary
Russell Johnson, Sr.

South River - Russell Johnson, Sr. 90, of South River, NJ, passed away on February 28, 2020 at the PowerBack Rehabilitation, Piscataway, NJ. He was a retiree of Personal Products of Johnson and Johnson. A member of PROGRESSIVE LODGE NO. 17 F & AM of New Brunswick, NJ. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Viewing will be from 8:30 am-9:30 am. Followed by Masonic Rites at 9:30 am and Funeral Services beginning at 10:00 am. The Internment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
