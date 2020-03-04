|
|
Russell Johnson, Sr.
South River - Russell Johnson, Sr. 90, of South River, NJ, passed away on February 28, 2020 at the PowerBack Rehabilitation, Piscataway, NJ. He was a retiree of Personal Products of Johnson and Johnson. A member of PROGRESSIVE LODGE NO. 17 F & AM of New Brunswick, NJ. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Viewing will be from 8:30 am-9:30 am. Followed by Masonic Rites at 9:30 am and Funeral Services beginning at 10:00 am. The Internment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020