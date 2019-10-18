|
Russell Mobley, Sr.
Mr. Russell Mobley, Sr, 90, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Somerset Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Somerset, NJ. He was born on January 5, 1929, in Morven, Georgia to the late Lee Allen Mobley and Nellie Balaam Mobley. He was raised in Ocala, Florida with his parents and siblings. He married Marion Shephard Mobley and they raised their eight children together in Somerset, New Jersey.
Russell was employed at Swift Inc. in Florida until relocating to New Jersey where he worked in construction for many years. He was a faithful member of Travelers Fellowship Church for years where he served on the Deacon Board and the Men's Choir. After Marion's untimely passing he moved to Gainesville, FL where he attended Shady Grove Baptist Church. He later married Geraldine Miller Mobley.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019