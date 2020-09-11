1/
Russell Patullo
Russell Patullo, 76, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at home. Born in Somerville he was a lifelong resident of Bound Brook. He graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1961 before attending Seaton Hall University where he played baseball. He then enrolled in The National Guard. Prior to retirement Russell worked for AT&T. Russell was a passionate horse racing fan as well as a Yankees and Jets fan. He was also an avid coffee drinker who was known to always have a cup of coffee in his hand.

Preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Eva Patullo of Bound Brook, he is survived by his brother Thomas Patullo and his wife Florence, his niece, Kimberly Patullo and many cousins.

A small private service was held for immediate family. Arrangements were by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home.




Published in Courier News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
