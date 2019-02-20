|
|
Russell Van Camp
South Amboy - Russell "Red" Van Camp, Jr., 85, of South Amboy passed away peacefully on Monday February 18, 2019 at Venetian Care & Rehabilitation Center, South Amboy. Born in Perth Amboy he moved to South Amboy 15 years ago. Over the years Russ graduated from local schools and was employed by Grand Union and Food Town Supermarket. He was also an ironworker for the Northern NJ Division until his retirement with Local 11, Bloomfield. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean conflict aboard Battleship USS NJ. Russ was an avid bowler and New York Giants fan for many years. He enjoyed horse racing, trips to Atlantic City, playing the lottery and doing puzzles.
Son of the late Russell, Sr. and Edna Madsen Van Camp he is also predeceased by his sisters Lenore and Jean Rhodes. He is survived by his beloved daughter and son-in-law Victoria and Carlos Diaz with whom he lived; his beloved grandchildren Taila Rodriguez and her husband Raphael, Anthony Mercado and his wife Jessica, Matthew Diaz and his fiancé Giselle Tamayo and Ashlee Rolon and her husband Adam; his great- grandchildren Brandon, Jaydin, Eliza, Elanni and Lucas; his goddaughter Jeanie Rhodes and several nieces and nephews and cherished friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday February 22, 2019 at 10am at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by interment in Clover Leaf Cemetery, Woodbridge. Visitation will be on Thursday from 6 to 9pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019