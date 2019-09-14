Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Roufberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth B. Roufberg


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth B. Roufberg Obituary
Ruth B. Roufberg

Kendall Park - Ruth Barash Roufberg, 92, of Kendall Park, NJ, passed away on August 14, 2019 at Brandywine Senior Living at Princeton.

Born in 1926 in North Bergen, NJ. She was Salutatorian of Weehawken High School and earned a B.A. degree in Communications from Indiana University. Ruth was a toy consultant for Creative Playthings, Parent's Choice, Growing Child, and for Fred Rogers of the TV show Mr. Rogers Neighborhood. As a toy expert her toy reviews were published in many parenting publications as well as magazines and newspapers. She is also the author of 2 published books, "Your Child from Two to Five Years" and "The Kitchen Craft Workshop." Ruth was a guest on NBC's Today Show and various radio programs.

Ruth is remembered warmly by family, friends, and acquaintances for her kindness and gentle manner. She loved traveling and had visited many countries. She also enjoyed painting, crossword puzzles, tending to her vegetable garden and was a member of Mensa International. She is survived by her Husband Bill, sons Lewis (Susan) Roufberg, Larry, brother Robert Barash, and Grandson Coby.

A private service was held by close family.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.