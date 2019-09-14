|
|
Ruth B. Roufberg
Kendall Park - Ruth Barash Roufberg, 92, of Kendall Park, NJ, passed away on August 14, 2019 at Brandywine Senior Living at Princeton.
Born in 1926 in North Bergen, NJ. She was Salutatorian of Weehawken High School and earned a B.A. degree in Communications from Indiana University. Ruth was a toy consultant for Creative Playthings, Parent's Choice, Growing Child, and for Fred Rogers of the TV show Mr. Rogers Neighborhood. As a toy expert her toy reviews were published in many parenting publications as well as magazines and newspapers. She is also the author of 2 published books, "Your Child from Two to Five Years" and "The Kitchen Craft Workshop." Ruth was a guest on NBC's Today Show and various radio programs.
Ruth is remembered warmly by family, friends, and acquaintances for her kindness and gentle manner. She loved traveling and had visited many countries. She also enjoyed painting, crossword puzzles, tending to her vegetable garden and was a member of Mensa International. She is survived by her Husband Bill, sons Lewis (Susan) Roufberg, Larry, brother Robert Barash, and Grandson Coby.
A private service was held by close family.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 14, 2019