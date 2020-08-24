1/
Ruth Barnes Douglas
Ruth Barnes Douglas

Piscataway - Ruth Barnes Stocker Douglas, 89, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home in Piscataway. She was born in Elizabeth and had resided in Piscataway most of her life. Mrs. Douglas was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was the wife of Willis W. Douglas who died May 30, 1992. Her family included three daughters, Virginia Russo and her husband Paul of Toms River, Linda Bodine and her husband Larry, with whom she resided in Piscataway, and Donna Kenny and her husband Richard of Washington Twp.; a brother James Stocker of Easton, PA; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Private service arrangements are in the care of The Mundy Funeral Home, Dunellen.




Published in Courier News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
