Ruth C. Buttcher
Ruth C. Buttcher

Monroe Township - Ruth C. Buttcher, 93, 0f Monroe Township, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Born in Weehawkin and raised in West New York, Ruth lived in Old Bridge before settling in Monroe Township in the late 1940s. She was a homemaker and cherished mother who thrived on taking care of her family. She was a long time member of Christ Memorial Lutheran Church of East Brunswick and was involved in church activities until several years ago. She was an avid reader and enjoyed taking trips to Germany to see family and going on cruises.

Predeceased by her husband Albert in 1980, she is survived by her children, Ruthann Fuchsloch, Craig and Michael Buttcher, Velma Witkowski, Patricia Quinlan and Joanne Varga; her grandchildren, Craig Buttcher, Kurt and Karl Witkowski, Kim Manzo, Melissa Fuchsloch, Charlie and Michael Quinlan and Trevor and Travis Varga; her great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Nicholas Witkowski, McKenzie and Anthony Manzo, Derek and Michael Quinlan, Jr, and Morgan, Logan and Evan Michael.

Funeral services will begin at 9:00 AM, Thursday, September 10th from Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass from Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, East Brunswick. Interment will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, East Brunswick. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 9th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on gatherings and activities, all current guidelines are to be observed during visitation, church and cemetery services, including the use of face coverings and social distancing.

To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Spotswood Funeral Home - Spotswood
SEP
10
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Spotswood Funeral Home - Spotswood
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Christ Memorial Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Spotswood Funeral Home - Spotswood
475 Main Street
Spotswood, NJ 08884
732-251-2440
