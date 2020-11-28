Ruth Chandlee Pastor
East Brunswick - Ruth Chandlee Pastor, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born in Greensburg, PA on January 14, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Oliver Chandlee and Bertha Pubance Chandlee. As a child, the family moved to Dunmore, PA where she graduated from Dunmore Senior High School, after which she attended Marywood College in Scranton, PA. After college, she went to work in the payroll department of the Scranton Lace Co., moving later to NJ where she was employed at the Ford Motor Plant in Edison and settled in East Brunswick, NJ. Before her retirement, she was employed by Johnson & Johnson in the freight payments department in New Brunswick.
She was a long-time communicant of St. Stephen's Protomartyr RC Church in South River, where she taught CCD for many years. She was also an active league bowler and bingo player. She was most proud of her family lineage back to the first Quaker clockmakers in America and actively aided Walter Blackson's work in compiling the Chandlee family history.
She was married to her beloved husband John S. Pastor for 59 years before his death in 2016. Predeceased by her parents, her sisters Olive Rummerfield and Audrey Dougher; brothers George and Bruce Chandlee. She is survived by her sons John O (Maggie) and Richard (Holly), her daughter Sandra (Stephen), her grandchildren Virginia, Catharine (Brian), Elizabeth and Stephanie, her brother-in-law, Peter Rossi and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Tuesday 9:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave with a 10:00am funeral mass at St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church in South River. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence to the family, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
