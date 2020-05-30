Ruth E. Fitzsimmons



Stroudsburg, PA. - 9/20/1928



Ruth E. (Rose) Fitzsimmons, 91, formerly from Carteret, NJ, passed away on Thursday, May 21 peacefully at her daughter's home surrounded by her Family.



She was predeceased in January by her husband William J. Fitzsimmons. They had celebrated 66 years of marriage in September of 2019.



Born in Newark, NJ she was the daughter of the late Charles Rose and the late Florence (Smith) Rose. She was predeceased by step brothers and sisters John H. Hand, Mary Hand, R. Florence Hand, Ralph Hand, B.Wilbur Hand, William Hand, John F. Hand, Robert N. Hand, and Lillian Hand. And Brothers Joseph Hand and Nicholas Hand.



She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved and adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching them play sports and she especially enjoyed playing golf with her husband and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends. She is survived by a son, William A. Fitzsimmons and his wife Josephine of Colonia, NJ; a daughter Karen R. Adamonis and her husband Robert of Saylorsburg, PA. Four grandchildren, Kyle A. Adamonis, Sean W. Fitzsimmons, William J. Fitzsimmons, Ryan R. Adamonis; and many nieces and nephews.



A cremation will take place and no services are scheduled at this time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store