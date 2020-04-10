|
Ruth Ergood Waller
Bridgewater - Ruth Ergood Waller, April 10 at age 91. Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband David Allen Waller, her parents Clifford and Eleanora Ergood and brother Bruce Ergood. She is survived by her children Allen Waller (Sue), Mary Ellen Zuckerman (Miron), Roger Waller (Karen), Paul Waller (Beth), Carol Malach (John) and Eric Waller (Cindy). She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, as well as her sister-in-law Jane Ergood, two nephews and several grand nephews and nieces.
Ruth shared her love of books through her work as a librarian. She was family oriented, raising her six children and enjoying her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was deeply involved in the Second Reformed Church in New Brunswick. Her favorite place was Silver Bay, NY on Lake George, where she spent summers throughout her childhood, met her husband David, and continued to bring her own children and their families throughout her life.
The family would like to thank the staff at Laurel Circle rehabilitation and long-term care unit for their dedicated and compassionate care of Ruth in her last weeks.
A memorial service will be held at a later time. Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to Silver Bay Association at silverbay.org or Second Reformed Church of New Brunswick (now College Avenue Community Church) at Collegeavecommunitychurch.com. Arrangements are by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook.
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020