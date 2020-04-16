|
|
Ruth Ferling
Hillsborough - 88, died April 15, 2020. Ruth was born in Kolomyja, Poland and was formerly of Morris Township, Livingston, Hillside, and Piscataway before moving to Hillsborough in 2017. She was employed as a waitress at the Dakota Diner in Pine Brook for many years, and co-owned several delis over the years with her husband, Solomon Ferling. As a young woman, she also worked as a seamstress and kindergarten teacher. In her spare time, Ruth enjoyed reading, cooking, crocheting, knitting, singing, and dancing. Ruth will be sadly missed by all.
She is predeceased by her husband Solomon Ferling, who passed away in 2012, two brothers Moti and Lazar, and two sisters Chana and Zelda.
Surviving are her daughter Rhona Ferling and son-in-law Simon Stark, son Mark Ferling, and six grandchildren: Jesse, Kyle, Taylor, Samuel, Lila, and Audrey.
Graveside services will be private at Temple Sholom Cemetery in Bridgewater. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville.
Donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020