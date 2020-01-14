|
Ruth Frances Heck Carley
North Plainfield - Ruth Frances Heck Carley, 84, died Saturday (January 11, 2020) at Fellowship Village in Basking Ridge.
Born and raised in Rochester, MN, she graduated from The University of Colorado, Boulder with degrees in Biology and German. After college she moved to the San Francisco area where she met her husband of 41 years Bryan Antony Carley, of Newry, Ireland.
Ruth and Bryan moved to Plainfield, NJ in 1958 and settled in North Plainfield, NJ in 1967 where they raised their family. Mrs. Carley was an active member of the community serving in various organizations, including the League of Women Voters, Monday Afternoon Club, PTA, and King's Daughters. She served as an elected member and president of the North Plainfield School Board for many years. Mrs. Carley loved to travel, attend the theater and the opera, and she especially loved enjoying delicious meals with her family.
Mrs. Carley is predeceased by her husband, Bryan Antony Carley. Surviving are her daughter Lisa M. Berry of Branchburg and her husband Joe, and their three children Kevin, Ryan and Kyle; her son Bryan F. of North Plainfield and his wife Cate, and their two children Bryan Patrick and Grace; and her son Stephen L. of Duxbury, MA and his wife Jennifer and their four children, Samantha, Brendan, Shane and Finnian. She is also survived by her sister Mary Sugden of Lapwai, Idaho, her husband Hank, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to at michaeljfox.org
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 101 Rockview Avenue in North Plainfield from 1-5. www.scarpalasrosasfh.com
Published in Courier News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020