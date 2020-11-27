1/
Ruth Geardino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Geardino

Fords - Ruth "Gaga" Reid Geardino, age 86 of Fords, NJ, died Nov 24, 2020, due to complications following heart surgery at RWJUH in New Brunswick. She was graduate of Woodbridge High School class of 1952.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Stanley Geardino, her 5 children, Dino, Dennis, Ruthe, Marie, and Stanley Jr.; and her seven grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mitruska Funeral Home in Fords. Additional details can be found at www.mitruskafuneralhome.com. Burial will be at St. Stephens Cemetery, Keasbey.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-1712
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mitruska Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved