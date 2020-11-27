Ruth Geardino
Fords - Ruth "Gaga" Reid Geardino, age 86 of Fords, NJ, died Nov 24, 2020, due to complications following heart surgery at RWJUH in New Brunswick. She was graduate of Woodbridge High School class of 1952.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Stanley Geardino, her 5 children, Dino, Dennis, Ruthe, Marie, and Stanley Jr.; and her seven grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Mitruska Funeral Home in Fords. Additional details can be found at www.mitruskafuneralhome.com
. Burial will be at St. Stephens Cemetery, Keasbey.