Ruth Hydrusko
Ruth Hydrusko

Whiting, formerly of East Brunswick - Ruth Moser Hydrusko, 96, of the Whiting section of Manchester Twp. Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 10 at Community Medical Center, Toms River.

Formerly of East Brunswick, she was a secretary for the East Brunswick Board of Education. Ruth loved playing poker and taking trips to AC. She loved spending time with family and especially enjoyed spending her time with her longtime companion Don.

Ruth is predeceased by her husband the late Chester Hydrusko. Surviving are her children, Linda Rozwadowski &her Husband Ronald, Tim Hydrusko & his wife Marna, and Paul Hydrusko & his Wife Julie. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Laura Ann, Stephanie, Wendy, Kelly, John, Matthew, & Andrew as well as 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her companion Don Garbinski.

Friends may gather on Monday, September 21 from 9:30 with a memorial service beginning at 11am at The Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759

For family & Friends in the north you are invited to attend a graveside committal service at 1pm from the St. Mary of Ostrabama Cemetery, Cranbury Rd. East Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project either on line or by mail to Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.




Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
SEP
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
SEP
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Mary of Ostrabama Cemetery
