Ruth Ida Goodman, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at County Manor Nursing Home in Tenafly NJ. She was born in Boston, MA to Max and Lillian Lerman. Ruth lived in Randolph, MA from 1962 to 2001. In 2001, she moved to Bridgewater NJ to be closer to her adult children. Ruth was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and had many interests and passions including a natural artistic talent for portrait sketching, a love of acting in local community theater and a passion for politics and astrology. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband Myer Goodman in 1988, and by her cherished brother Philip Lerman in 2013. Ruth is survived by her three devoted daughters, Ina Goodman of Eugene, Oregon, Bonnie Goodman and husband Gary Friedman of Tenafly NJ, and Debbie Ur and husband Alex of Mt. Pleasant SC. Also surviving are her grandchildren Lauren Ur of Mt. Pleasant SC and Joselinne Goodman of Eugene, Oregon. Ruth touched the lives of so many with her keen intellect, unconditional love, generosity and kindness. She was a great proponent for women's rights. She will be forever missed. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made online to Zachor Holocaust Remembrance Foundation.
Published in Courier News from May 19 to May 20, 2020