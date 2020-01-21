|
Ruth J. Pulda
North Brunswick - Ruth Joyce (Boelhouwer) Pulda died Monday, January 20, 2020, at her home in North Brunswick. She was 83.
Born in Fords to the late Jasper Boelhouwer, Sr. and Anna (Fodor) Boelhouwer, she lived in Kendall Park and Seaside Park before moving to North Brunswick over 20 years ago. She was an insurance adjuster and retired from the Sayreville Auto Exchange. She was president of Middlesex County Insurance Women.
Ruth was a longtime member of the Second Reformed Church of New Brunswick. She was known for her height at 6'1", and for being quite the fashionista. She had a contagious smile and loved her musicals and The Young and the Restless, but most of all, loved her family and friends. She recently celebrated her 65th New Brunswick High School reunion.
She was predeceased in death by the father of her children William D. Toth; her second husband Lloyd E. Pulda; and her sisters Josephine Mickelson and Marie Pagano. Surviving are her daughter Paula Michie and her husband David of Kendall Park; her son William Toth and his wife Linda of Kendall Park; two stepsons - John Pulda and his wife Patty of Texas and Wayne Pulda and his wife Helen of Milltown; her brother Jasper "Curly" Boelhouwer, Jr. and his wife Joan of North Brunswick; her sister Susann Marko of Charlotte, North Carolina; four grandchildren - Trevor Michie and William, Julianne and Colln Toth; and her lifelong friend Tony Pinizzotto.
Cremation was private. A memorial service celebrating Ruth's life will take place 11:00 AM Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Second Reformed Church of New Brunswick, 100 College Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020