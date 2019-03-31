Services
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
399 Avenel Street at Minna Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
732-636-2275
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
399 Avenel Street at Minna Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
399 Avenel Street at Minna Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
399 Avenel Street at Minna Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Manghan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Manghan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Manghan Obituary
Ruth Manghan

Avenel - Ruth Manghan passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Kindred Hospital NJ, Rahway. She was 87 years old.

Born in Weehawken, she has resided in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township since 1968.

Mrs. Manghan was employed as a bus driver with the Woodbridge Township Board of Education for many years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank B. Manghan, Jr., in 2011.

Surviving are her daughters, Patricia, Nancy and Barbara; grandchildren, Jon, Joseph, Danielle and William, Jr.; and great grandchildren, Tiffany, Mia and Dante.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (www.costello-koyen.com), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. Cremation will be private. Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until the service begins at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers to the (), 986 South Springfield Avenue, Springfield, NJ 07081 in Mrs. Manghan's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now