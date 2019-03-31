|
|
Ruth Manghan
Avenel - Ruth Manghan passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Kindred Hospital NJ, Rahway. She was 87 years old.
Born in Weehawken, she has resided in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township since 1968.
Mrs. Manghan was employed as a bus driver with the Woodbridge Township Board of Education for many years.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank B. Manghan, Jr., in 2011.
Surviving are her daughters, Patricia, Nancy and Barbara; grandchildren, Jon, Joseph, Danielle and William, Jr.; and great grandchildren, Tiffany, Mia and Dante.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (www.costello-koyen.com), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. Cremation will be private. Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until the service begins at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers to the (), 986 South Springfield Avenue, Springfield, NJ 07081 in Mrs. Manghan's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019