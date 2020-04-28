|
Ruth Richstein Sternberg
Lakewood - Graveside Services were held on Wednesday for Ruth Richstein Sternberg who passed away on Monday at Monmouth Medical Center South in Lakewood, NJ. Born in Passaic, NJ Ruth lived for many years in Fair Lawn before moving to the Four Seasons Spa & Country Club in Lakewood in 1996. Ruth loved her trips to Atlantic City and playing Mah Jong.
Surviving are Ruth's husband of 70 years, George; her children, Jill Navarino and her husband Peter of Fords, NJ and Marc Sternberg and his wife, Mary of Sun City, Fla.; a sister, Janice Alpert of Lakewood, NJ her grandchildren Lori and her husband Burt and Jason and his wife, Erica. Ruth is also survived by her darling Great grandson, Jacob and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents Florence and Abe Richstein of Passaic and Clifton, NJ
A Memorial Service will be scheduled and held at a later time.
Services under the direction of Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020