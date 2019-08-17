Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Lake Nelson Seventh Day Adventist Church
561 S. Randolphville Rd.
Piscataway, NJ
View Map
Resources
Ruthe Kovalski Obituary
Ruthe Kovalski

Metuchen - Ruthe Kovalski, 89, of Metuchen, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at her home.

Born in Jersey City, she resided in Metuchen for 62 years.

She was a Registered Nurse at Raritan Bay Medical Center for 30 years.

Ruthe was a member of the Lake Nelson Seventh Day Adventist Church, Piscataway.

She is predeceased by her husband Peter. Surviving are her sons, Ken (Becky) and Peter; 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

There will be a viewing on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 6-8 pm, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27) Metuchen,(costello-runyon.com) and Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 4pm at the Lake Nelson Seventh Day Adventist Church, 561 S. Randolphville Rd., Piscataway, followed by a Service at 4:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to lakenelsonadventistacademy.org
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 17, 2019
