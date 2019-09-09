Services
Ruthe P. Groudan


1928 - 2019
Ruthe P. Groudan Obituary
Ruthe P. Groudan

Somerset - Ruthe P. Groudan passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Martin and Edith Stein Assisted Living, Somerset. She was 91.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, she resided in Monroe Township for 32 years before moving to Somerset two years ago.

Before retirement, Ruthe was an X-Ray and Nuclear Technician for Paterson Clinic, Paterson, NJ.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jules in 1980 and her long-time partner, Carl Deutsch in 2018.

Surviving are her two daughters; Bonnie Stevens and her husband, Allan, of East Brunswick and Shari Lipton and her husband Richard David, of Hamden, CT; brother, Sanford Putesky of Boca Raton, FL; sister, Anne Brown of Somerset; two grandchildren, Jeffrey Lipton and his wife, Lauren, and Julie Stevens and her wife, Jess; great-grandchildren, Samuel Lipton and Katie Copland; many nieces and nephews and Carl's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were entrusted to Mount Sinai Memorial Chapels, the corner of Cranbury Road and Evergreen Blvd, East Brunswick.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ruthe's memory to the National Council of Jewish Women at https://www.ncjw.org/act/action/donate/ or to a .
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 9, 2019
