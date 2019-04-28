|
|
Saadia Elida Ellis
New Brunswick - Saadia Elida Ellis was born on November 10th, 1955 in Panama City, Panama to the late George Gregory and Margarita Ellis. Saadia was called home on April 22nd, 2019 at 63 years old.
After emigrating to the United States, Saadia spent most of her years growing up in New Brunswick, New Jersey and graduated from Saint Peters High School. Upon graduation, Saadia attended Glassboro State University (Rowan University). She eventually went on to earn a degree in computer programming from the Chubb Institute and has spent over two decades working in the field. She formerly worked for Paine Webber, Prudential, and Bank of New York. Her last position was as a Systems Analyst at United Healthcare in Basking Ridge, NJ.
While attending Glassboro State University, Saadia met and later married Paul Harris Jr. (deceased). From this union, they had three children: Lateefah, Naeemah, and Falasade.
When Saadia wasn't working as a programmer, she enjoyed spending time with her three daughters and extended family, cooking, making jewelry, dancing, and singing. Saadia was a jack of all trades and knowledgeable on many subjects. She was best known for her wit, sense of humor, incredible strength, and dedication, but especially her kindness towards others. Though she had many gifts that she shared with the world, her greatest pride and joy came from the LOVE of being a mother to her three daughters.
Saadia was predeceased by her father, George Gregory and brother Kenneth Gregory. She leaves to cherish her memories her mother Margarita and Leonard Samms (Step Father); her children Lateefah, Naeemah, and Falasade Harris; brothers Johnny Deas (Delfina), Marvin Gregory (Alma), George Gregory, and Arturo Ellis (Inayet); sisters Elaine Richardson (Richard), Felicia Dickerson-Gregory, and Joy Gregory; her partners in crime/cousins Louisa Lucas and Carmen Graves; her favorite roommate/cousin Ethel Norton; a LARGE but tight-knit extended family; God daughter Erin Regan, an amazing circle of friends, and her family away from home--The United Healthcare team.
Saadia is currently in paradise with her beloved grandmother Eula Duff and favorite aunt Carmen "Carmen Tia" Johnson. She will forever be a guardian angel to all of those that she loved and will especially watch over her future grandsons, Jordan and Jonah.
Visiting will take place at the Crabiel Parkwest Fueral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 10 - 11 am. Funeral Service to follow at funeral home. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick, NJ
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019