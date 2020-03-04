|
Sabino Louis Panigrosso
Brick - Sabino Louis Panigrosso, 77 of Brick, NJ, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Lou graduated from Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Elementary School and Oratory Prep School Summit NJ. He received his BS in Political Science from St. Peter's University, Jersey City in 1964, and his MA in Administration from Fordham University in 1966. Lou continued Postgraduate studies at Seton Hall, Fordham, and Fairleigh Dickinson University. He worked in the Carteret School District for 34 years serving as teacher, Social Studies Department Chairperson, Director of Night and Summer School, Principal of Abraham Lincoln School, Assistant Superintendent of Schools, and Superintendent of Schools. He retired in 1998. After retirement he worked for the NJ State Dept. Governor's Task Force auditing the Camden and Asbury Park School Districts. He also taught in the Pathways to Education Program and Kean University teaching countless men and women how to be effective teachers.
Lou was a man of devotion to his faith, family, education, and community. He began as a young boy in his beloved parish Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary as an altar server. He continued as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, member of the Holy Name Society and Parish Trustee. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, a Grand Knight of San Salvador Council #299, and the proud Recipient of the Regina Nostra Award from the Diocese of Metuchen. In his community, Perth Amboy, Lou served as Chairman of the Raritan Bay Mental Health Board and Chairman of Mayor George Otlowski's task force for the Waterfront which spearheaded the new waterfront construction and beautification. He was nominated Outstanding Young Man in America in 1977.
Lou was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Diana, his children, Geraldine and husband Scott Bayles, Diana and husband Michael Pellegrino, and Marie and husband Brian Walling as well as five grandchildren, Louis, Gianna and CJ Bayles, and Jason and Sophia Walling, a sister Carmen Titolo of Galloway, NJ, and a brother Ronald Panigrosso of Binghamton NY.
His legacy of devotion to his faith, family and profession, has touched the lives of thousands with whom he shared his time and talent.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2pm to 8pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd, Brick, NJ. A Mass of Resurrection at Most Holy Rosary Church Currently The Good Shepherd Parish 625 Florida Grove Road, Hopelawn, NJ will be celebrated on Saturday March 7, 2020, 10am, followed by inurnment at Most Holy Rosary Cemetery on New Brunswick Avenue in Fords, NJ.
In honor of Lou, donations may be made payable to the Sabino Louis Panigrosso Scholarship Fund PO Box 4142 Brick, NJ 08723. The Scholarship will benefit worthy students of the Carteret School System.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020