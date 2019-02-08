|
Sadie L. Brown
New Brunswick - Sadie L Brown, 83, of New Brunswick died January 29th 2019 At father Hudson House, Elizabeth. Born in Greenville, NC. A retiree of New Brunswick Board of Education. A member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist church, New Brunswick. Surviving are 3 children, reginal, Terry and Eric Brown, 5 grandchildren and 1 sister, Edith Slaughter. Viewing is from 10-11AM, Monday, Feburary 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St., Somerset. Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM, at church. Burial at Franklin Memorial Park, No. Brunswick. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019