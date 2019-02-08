Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
771 Somerset St.
Somerset, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
771 Somerset St.
Somerset, NJ
View Map
Sadie L. Brown Obituary
Sadie L. Brown

New Brunswick - Sadie L Brown, 83, of New Brunswick died January 29th 2019 At father Hudson House, Elizabeth. Born in Greenville, NC. A retiree of New Brunswick Board of Education. A member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist church, New Brunswick. Surviving are 3 children, reginal, Terry and Eric Brown, 5 grandchildren and 1 sister, Edith Slaughter. Viewing is from 10-11AM, Monday, Feburary 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St., Somerset. Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM, at church. Burial at Franklin Memorial Park, No. Brunswick. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019
