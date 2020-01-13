|
Sally J. Stephens
Edison - Sally J. Stephens, 88, of Edison, passed away on January 12, 2020, at Paul Kimble Medical Center. She was born in Perth Amboy on October 6, 1931. Sally resided in Edison for most of her life. She worked for Satellite Products in Edison for 25 years before retiring in 1999.
Sally was predeceased by her first husband, George Misak, in 1971; her second husband, Paul Stephens, in 2007; a son, Robert Misak, in 1992; and a sister, Shirley Baginsky.
She is survived by a son, George Misak, and his wife, Debra, of Jackson; a step-son, Kenneth Stephens, and his wife, Bobbey, of Somerset; four grandchildren: Jessica Freeman, Mark Misak, Scott Stephens, and Justine Goodell; four great-grandchildren: Ty, Marin, Raylan, and Abbey; a brother, Frank Jonelunas, and his wife, Mary; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday 3-7 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral Services will be Thursday 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lake Nelson Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sally's name to the Wounded Worrier Project.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020