Sally Mangino
Bound Brook - Sally Mangino, a devoted mother and grandmother and lifelong Bound Brook area resident, passed peacefully on October 26th 2019 at the age of 76, surrounded by her many loved ones.
Sally was a selfless, caring and uplifting person. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, and found joy in cooking for those she loved. Sally was also fun loving and when she wasn't with family, she would take day trips to the casino and see Alice Cooper or Rod Stewart in concert with friends.
Sally is preceded in death by her parents Salvatore Barone and Rose Sperduto Barone. She is survived and will be missed by her companion of 40 years Steve Hewitt and his mother Carmela Hewitt; her son Bill and his wife Dawn, David and his wife Lisa, and Chris and his wife Rose; as well as her grandchildren Bill and his partner Nicole, Dom and his fiancé Meg, Kristina, Michael and Gianna. Sally lived life with an open heart and always put herself second to those in need of a helping hand. In addition to extended family, she is survived by countless surrogate daughters and grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held from 6 to 9pm on Wednesday October 30th at Bridgewater Funeral Home located at 707 East Main Street in Bridgewater NJ. Her memorial service will begin at 8:30pm.
Charitable contributions can be made to in her memory.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019