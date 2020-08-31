Sally Molka
Plainsboro - Sally Molka, 106, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Merwick Care Center, Plainsboro.
Born and raised in Newark, she resided in Rossmoor for 20 years. She was a former communicant of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Monroe Township.
Sally was predeceased by her beloved husband, John Molka, who passed away in 1990.
She is survived by her loving family; her son John Molka, Jr., and his wife Mary Anna, of Bridgewater, her 4 grandchildren, Judith, Cheryl and her fiancé Jason, John III and his wife Etsuko, and Christine and her husband Richard, and 8 great grandchildren, Gry, Alexander, Eirik, Evan, Ethan, Brett, Alana, and Victoria and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3rd, from 2-6pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 4th at 10am at Corpus Christi Church, South River, followed by burial at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia 12pm.
Donations may be sent to a charity of your choice
, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38101-9908
For more information, directions, or to leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.Rezemfh.com
.