Salvatore A. Fama
Milltown - Salvatore A. Fama, of Milltown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2nd at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Gualtieri Sicamino, Messina, Italy. Upon coming to the United States, he resided in North Brunswick before moving to Milltown in 1977. Sal was a mason all of his adult life. He was a congregant of St. Mary's Church in New Brunswick. He was a loyal fan of the Jets and Mets. His hobbies included Sudoku and gardening. He loved the History and National Geographic channels and always loved to joke around. More than anything else, he loved having Sunday dinners surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his sister, Francesca Fama, a brother, Nick Fama and his sister -in-law, Nancy Fama, a brother in law, Alberto Luca, a brother in law, Luigi Negro and a nephew Emanuele Curro.
Sal is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Loretta Fama and their four children, Daniela Fama-Gartner and her husband, Patrick, Angelo Fama and his girlfriend Melissa Dixon, Melissa Giacobbe and her husband, Joseph, Salvatore Fama Jr., and his wife Raquel and his daughter in law, Jeanine Fama and his ten grandchildren, Isabella, Sofia, Luca, Ava, Nina, Nico, Antonio, Lucia, Bianca and Salvatore Fama III.
He is also survived by his sisters, Caterina Luca and Maria Curro, a brother in law, Armando Negro and sister in law Michele Negro and a brother in law Francesco Curro and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A blessing and visitation will be private on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N. Main Street - at Riva Avenue, Milltown. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick. Donations can be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or St. Mary's Church. You may sign the obituary online "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.