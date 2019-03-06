|
Salvatore Brucato
Carteret - Salvatore Brucato, 78 of Carteret, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at home. He was born in Newark and had lived in Carteret for most of his life. He retired from Amoco Oil Co. in Carteret as Gauger and had been a coach and manager of the Carteret Little League.
Sal is survived by his wife of 57 years Betsy Brucato, his daughter Janine, his sons Salvatore Brucato and his wife Dina; Daniel Brucato and his wife Kris; his 5 grandchildren, Allyson, Nicholas, Matthew, Andrew, Ethan and his 3 sisters & 1 brother.
A Funeral mass will be Thursday at 9:30am at St. Antony of Padua RC Church, Port Reading. Visiting hours will be Wednesday 4pm to 8pm at Synowiecki Funeral Home 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret.
Private cremation will be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be make to Alzheimer's.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019