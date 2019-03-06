Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Antony of Padua RC Church
Port Reading, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Brucato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore Brucato

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Salvatore Brucato Obituary
Salvatore Brucato

Carteret - Salvatore Brucato, 78 of Carteret, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at home. He was born in Newark and had lived in Carteret for most of his life. He retired from Amoco Oil Co. in Carteret as Gauger and had been a coach and manager of the Carteret Little League.

Sal is survived by his wife of 57 years Betsy Brucato, his daughter Janine, his sons Salvatore Brucato and his wife Dina; Daniel Brucato and his wife Kris; his 5 grandchildren, Allyson, Nicholas, Matthew, Andrew, Ethan and his 3 sisters & 1 brother.

A Funeral mass will be Thursday at 9:30am at St. Antony of Padua RC Church, Port Reading. Visiting hours will be Wednesday 4pm to 8pm at Synowiecki Funeral Home 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret.

Private cremation will be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be make to Alzheimer's.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now