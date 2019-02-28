Services
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
South River, NJ
Resources
South River - Salvatore La Grande passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 into the loving arms of Jesus. Mr. La Grande was 97 years of age. Born in Manhattan, NY, he resided in Queens, NY before moving to South River, NJ. He was a devoted spouse, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Salvatore was a machinist at Sunshine Biscuits for over 40 years. He was a communicant of Corpus Christi RC Church in South River, where he volunteered for many organizations and belonged to the Corpus Christi Senior Citizen organization. Salvatore was also member of the South River Moose.

He is predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Helen La Grande, and survived by his son Christopher La Grande and wife Suzanne, and his two daughters, Rose Marie Marques and her husband Tony, and Salena Desiano and her husband Chris; his 7 grandchildren, Marie Elena and her husband Timothy, Robert and his wife Danette, Lisa, Gina, Nicole and her husband Allen, Jen, and Sammy; and his 7 great grandchildren, BriAnne, Sean, A.J., Katie, Zoe, Clayton, and Alexis.

A mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, March 2, at 10:00am at Corpus Christi Church in South River. Burial will be at the Holy Cross Burial Park Cemetery in South Brunswick. Calling hours will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 7-9pm and Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3-5pm & 7-9pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in memorial to Salvatore La Grande to the . ()

For information, directions or to send condolences to family, visit www.rezemfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019
