Crabiel Home for Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-1331
Kendall Park - Salvatore Lubrano, of Kendall Park, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 82.

Born in Monte di Procida, Italy, he came to the United States in 1977. He resided in North Brunswick before moving to Kendall Park 18 years ago.

He's predeceased by his first wife Maria (Costagliola) Lubrano (d. 1979) and his 2nd wife Assunta (Durazzo) Lubrano (d. 2002).

Surviving is his daughter Angie Lubrano and her spouse Lucia Furnari of New Brunswick; his son Joseph Lubrano and his spouse JoAnne Vasquez of South Brunswick; his daughter Isabella and her spouse Tamer ElBana of Kendall Park; his grandchildren Gina ElBana, Angela El Bana, Maria Lubrano, Joseph Lubrano Jr. and Tamer ElBana Jr.

Services are private on Tuesday, April 14th, with burial to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may see a full obituary and sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
