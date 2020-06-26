Salvatore Pelleriti
Salvatore Pelleriti

Sal passed away on June 21, 2020 at his home in Texas after a brief illness. Born and raised in New Brunswick until 1998, he moved to North Brunswick where he resided. He was employed by Snapple Beverage Company in Avenel, N.J. before retiring and moving to Texas in 2015.

Sal was predeceased by his parents Florence and Benedetto.

He is survived by his brother Joseph of South River, his sister Marie of Franklin Park, and Linda of East Windsor, his life partner Karen of Texas, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Private Services will be in Texas.

Donations in his honor can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, stjude.org




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
