Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
Liturgy
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James RC Church
36 Lincoln Ave
Jamesburg, NJ
Sam G. Speranza Obituary
Sam G. Speranza

Monroe Twp. - Sam G. Speranza 96 of Monroe Twp. died Friday September 6th at the Elms of Cranbury.

A funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday September 12th at St. James RC Church, 36 Lincoln Ave., Jamesburg.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.

Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Monroe Twp.

For a full obituary, to send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019
