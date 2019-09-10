|
Sam G. Speranza
Monroe Twp. - Sam G. Speranza 96 of Monroe Twp. died Friday September 6th at the Elms of Cranbury.
A funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday September 12th at St. James RC Church, 36 Lincoln Ave., Jamesburg.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.
Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Monroe Twp.
For a full obituary, to send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019