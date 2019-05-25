Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Liturgy
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima RC Church
Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, Perth Amboy, NJ
Samalla Peralta Obituary
Samalla Peralta

Perth Amboy - Samalla Peralta, 7, of Perth Amboy, passed away on May 23, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.

She was born in Perth Amboy and resided there her entire life.

Samalla was attending Lakeview Institute for Disabilities in Edison.

She is survived by her parents, Jacqueline Huaman and Samael Peralta; her maternal grandparents, Lupe and Alfonoso Huaman; her paternal grandmother, Dulce Nunez; sisters, Kiara and Kaylee; and her aunts, Veronica, Jennifer, Wendy and Yulissa.

Visitation will be on Sunday, May 26, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. Services will begin at 9:15 AM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, with a funeral liturgy at 10 AM at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, Perth Amboy. Entombment will follow at Alpine Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lakeview Institute for Disabilities, 10A Oak Drive, Edison, NJ 08837.

FOR DIRECTIONS OR TO SEND CONDOLENCE MESSAGES, VISIT OUR WEB SITE www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 25, 2019
