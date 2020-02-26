|
Samuel A. Sirna
Spotswood - Samuel A. Sirna, of Spotswood, passed away February 26, 2020. He was 94.
Husband of the late Ruth, he is survived by his son Samuel Sirna, his daughters Evelyn Sirna, Teresa Katona and Susan Van Asdale.
Friends and relatives may call on Friday from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N. Main St., Milltown. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, 9:00 am, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Old Bridge.
