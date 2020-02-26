Services
Crabiel Home for Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-1331
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crabiel Home for Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Old Bridge, NJ
Samuel A. Sirna Obituary
Samuel A. Sirna

Spotswood - Samuel A. Sirna, of Spotswood, passed away February 26, 2020. He was 94.

Husband of the late Ruth, he is survived by his son Samuel Sirna, his daughters Evelyn Sirna, Teresa Katona and Susan Van Asdale.

Friends and relatives may call on Friday from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N. Main St., Milltown. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, 9:00 am, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Old Bridge.

Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
