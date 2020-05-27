|
Samuel Domenick
Fords - Samuel Domenick, 94, of Fords, entered into eternal rest May 25, 2020 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center. He was born in Newark and has resided in Fords for the past 58 years.
Samuel retired as a Mechanical Engineer in 1983 from American Cyanamid in Linden. He then owned and operated Regal Limousine in Woodbridge for 20 years.
He faithfully served his country in the Navy during WW II and was a member of the American Legion Post # 87 in Woodbridge.
Samuel was predeceased by his wife Honey Kopf Domenick in 2017, and his son Steven in 2003. He is survived by his children Jeffrey and his wife Michele of Wall, Suzy Domenick of Freehold and daughter-in-law Elizabeth of Matawan, grandchildren Jeffrey Jr. and his wife Jaymi, Karli, Kristina, Jennifer, Stephanie, Samantha, and Bryan and his wife Stephanie, great grandchildren Sadie, Angelina, Sophia, Gianna, Alexander, and Zachary.
Funeral services are private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at: www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020