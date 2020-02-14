|
Samuel "Sam" Goddess
Carteret - Capt. Samuel "Sam" K. Goddess, 57 of Carteret passed away Thursday February 13th at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel.
Born in Perth Amboy Sam lived in Carteret for many years before moving to the Highlands eight years ago. Sam was a career Carteret Firefighter earning the position of Captain serving Carteret for over thirty years. He was a member of Theodore Roosevelt Lodge F & AM #219 Carteret, the Sons of the American Legion Carteret and was a member of the Carteret Zion Lutheran Church.
Surviving are his companion Tammy Tanga, his siblings Kathleen Greco, Michael Goddess and his wife Donna, Brian Goddess and his wife Paula, Gregory Goddess and his wife Kay, his step mother Alice Goddess, his aunts, uncles, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held 11AM Wednesday February 19th from the CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME 625 Port Reading Ave., Port Reading followed by committal service at the Rosehill Crematory Chapel, Linden.
Visitation will be Tuesday February 18th 4pm ~ 8pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
To send online condolences please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020