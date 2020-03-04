|
Samuel Holley
Branchburg - Samuel Holley, age 92 of Branchburg, NJ, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas at Somerset, Somerville NJ.
Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late William and Victoria Howley.
Sam lived in Whitehouse with his wife and family before moving to Branchburg in 1969.
He was the founder of Sam Holley Paving, a company that was well known for their quality paving throughout Somerset and Hunterdon County for many years.
He enjoyed playing the banjo and guitar, as well as the ocean and spending time at the Jersey Shore. Sam truly loved the outdoors and working with his hands.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty in 2014.
He is survived by his son, James and daughter, Connie Wilson; his 5 grandchildren Lisa Holley, Faith Roe, Ryan Holley and Kelly Holley; his six great grandchildren Emily Holley, Zachary, Collin, Kamryn and Samantha Holley and Gunnar Holley, as well as his two sisters; Sophie Monico and Pachence Kapusnik.
A funeral liturgy will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church in Bridgewater.
Friends may visit with the family prior to the service from 10:30 to 12:30 PM at the Kearns Funeral Home, 103 Old Highway 28, Whitehouse, NJ 08888.
Entombment will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020