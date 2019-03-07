Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel J. Russo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Samuel J. Russo Obituary
Samuel J. Russo

Carteret - Samuel J. Russo, 80 of Carteret passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.

Born in Queens, NY, Sam settled in Carteret in 1968. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science degree and was later employed by Western Electric as a purchasing manager followed by Gateway School in Carteret. Sam was a member of the Carteret Night Seniors, parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret and was an avid Mets and Giants fan and enjoyed his time at the casinos. Sam was a loving and devoted father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.

Sam was predeceased by his wife in 2016, Madeline Russo. Surviving are his children, Anthony Russo, Raymond Russo and his wife Karen; grandchildren, Morgan and Emily as well as a brother James Russo and his wife Sandy along with nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064 followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm at the funeral home.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now