Samuel J. Russo
Carteret - Samuel J. Russo, 80 of Carteret passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Queens, NY, Sam settled in Carteret in 1968. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science degree and was later employed by Western Electric as a purchasing manager followed by Gateway School in Carteret. Sam was a member of the Carteret Night Seniors, parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret and was an avid Mets and Giants fan and enjoyed his time at the casinos. Sam was a loving and devoted father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Sam was predeceased by his wife in 2016, Madeline Russo. Surviving are his children, Anthony Russo, Raymond Russo and his wife Karen; grandchildren, Morgan and Emily as well as a brother James Russo and his wife Sandy along with nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064 followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019