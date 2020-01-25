|
Samuel M. DeLuca
Branchburg, formerly of North Brunswick - Samuel M. DeLuca died Friday, January 24, 2020, at his home in Branchburg. He was 72.
Born in New Brunswick to the late Frank A. and Grace (Costa) DeLuca, he lived in North Brunswick before moving to Branchburg in 2017. He received his bachelor degree from the University of Notre Dame and his MBA from Rutgers University. He was a telecommunications consultant at DeLuca, Everett and Company, Inc. in North Brunswick, a company he founded in 1985, before his retirement in 2009.
Mr. DeLuca served on the North Brunswick Township Council from 1990 to 1999. He was a member of the North Brunswick Democratic Organization, the North Brunswick Italian American Club and the North Brunswick Police Emerald Society. He was a coach for the North Brunswick Little League and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Msgr. Mugnano Council #6572 in New Brunswick where he served as Grand Knight from 1980 to 1981.
He was a member of the Notre Dame Club of Central Jersey, where he was named Man of the Year in 1982, and he was a member of the University of Notre Dame Sorin Society.
Surviving are his wife Carole (Marino) DeLuca of North Brunswick; two daughters - Christine Kedziora and her husband Kevin of Bridgewater and Meg Wright and her husband Kevin of Hillsborough; two sons - Frank DeLuca and his wife Meghan of Hillsborough and Matthew DeLuca of Blackwood; his brother Frank DeLuca of Monroe Township; three sisters - Carmella Davin and Toni Reider of Chandler, Arizona and Grace Freeman of Gulf Breeze, Florida; and nine grandchildren - Victoria, Demitri, Sydney and Landon DeLuca, Cooper, Lexi and Tucker Wright and Chase and Brooklyn Kedziora.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Wednesday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church in North Brunswick. Entombment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020