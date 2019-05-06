Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
8:45 AM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Victories R. C. Church
Sayreville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Quintas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra A. Quintas


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra A. Quintas Obituary
Sandra A. Quintas

Sayreville - Sandra A. Quintas, age 65, of Sayreville passed away peacefully on Saturday May 4th 2019 at Saint Peters University Hospital, New Brunswick with her loving and devoted family at her side. Born in Newark January 21, 1954 to Maxim & Irene Onysko, she had resided there before moving to Sayreville in 1981. Sandy was employed as office manager of Camarato Contracting in Sayreville where she worked for the past 17 years. Mrs. Quintas was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories R. C. Church in Sayreville.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her sister Mary Ann Dudutis. Surviving are her husband of 46 years Antonio A. Quintas, her daughters and their spouses Christina & Ryan Loihle of Sayreville Samantha Quintas of Keyport, her grandson Gryffin Loihle her brother Michael Onysko and his wife Maria of Montville and her brother in Law Joseph Dudutis.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday 8:45am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin followed by a 9:30am mass at Our Lady of Victories R. C. Church in Sayreville with burial to follow at New Calvary cemetery, Parlin.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be held Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now