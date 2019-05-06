|
|
Sandra A. Quintas
Sayreville - Sandra A. Quintas, age 65, of Sayreville passed away peacefully on Saturday May 4th 2019 at Saint Peters University Hospital, New Brunswick with her loving and devoted family at her side. Born in Newark January 21, 1954 to Maxim & Irene Onysko, she had resided there before moving to Sayreville in 1981. Sandy was employed as office manager of Camarato Contracting in Sayreville where she worked for the past 17 years. Mrs. Quintas was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories R. C. Church in Sayreville.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by her sister Mary Ann Dudutis. Surviving are her husband of 46 years Antonio A. Quintas, her daughters and their spouses Christina & Ryan Loihle of Sayreville Samantha Quintas of Keyport, her grandson Gryffin Loihle her brother Michael Onysko and his wife Maria of Montville and her brother in Law Joseph Dudutis.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday 8:45am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin followed by a 9:30am mass at Our Lady of Victories R. C. Church in Sayreville with burial to follow at New Calvary cemetery, Parlin.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be held Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm.
Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 6, 2019