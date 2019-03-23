|
|
Sandra Aliberti
Edison - Sandra Aliberti, 79, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at RWJ University Hospital, New Brunswick, with her family by her side.
Born in Brooklyn, she resided in Edison for 47 years.
Sandra was a parishioner of St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen.
She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Anthony F. Aliberti(d.2018).
Surviving are her children, Michael Aliberti and wife Linda of Colonia, Diane Shaffery and husband Matt of East Brunswick, Joseph Aliberti and wife Lisa of Edison, Denise Valendo and husband Frank of Edison and Christopher Aliberti of Edison; 12 grandchildren Michael Anthony and wife Danielle, Matthew and wife Samantha, Michael Vincent, Nicole, Jonathan, Anthony, Brooke, Frank, Toni, Alexa, Christina and Nikki; her brother Joseph Iacono of Del Ray, FL, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The Funeral will take place Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 9:45 am at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen (costello-runyon.com) followed by a 10:15am Funeral Mass at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen. Cremation will be private.
Visitation is Monday 4-8.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019