Sandra D. "Sandy" Castagno
South Plainfield - Sandra D. "Sandy" Castagno, 57, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at home.
Born in Jersey City to the late George and Angelina Castagno, Sandy has been a lifelong resident of South Plainfield.
A gifted hair dresser, Sandy is the former owner of the Razor's Edge. She has been privately cutting and styling hair for many years all while building close relationships with her clients.
Sandy loved to travel, take vacations and listen to music; she also enjoyed watching NASCAR as well as the Dallas Cowboys. Passionate about helping others, Sandy volunteered monthly at the homeless shelter, offering her cooking. Even at home, no one would leave her house hungry. Sandy will be remembered as a kind and giving person who loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Predeceased by her parents; surviving are cousin, Marianne Daddario and husband Joseph and their son Joseph; the Turiak Family as well as, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 9-11AM at South Plainfield Funeral Home, 2456 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 followed by a funeral mass at 11:30AM in Sacred Heart RC Church, South Plainfield.
Sandy will be entombed with her parents following mass in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.
