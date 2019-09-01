|
|
Sandra Del Collo Palumbo
Franklin Park - Sandra (Del Collo) Palumbo, 72, of Franklin Park passed away on Wednesday August 21, 2019 peacefully in her home with her daughter by her side. Sandra was born in Paterson and raised in North Haledon before moving to Brooklyn when she got married. Sandra and her husband ultimately settled in Kendall Park in 1979 where she raised her children before moving to Somerset County in 2018. Sandra was employed as an administrative assistant for the Rutgers University Student Center for over 25 years until her retirement in 2019. Sandra cared deeply for the Rutgers students and colleagues she's worked with over her many years of service and was a beloved member of the Rutgers community. Earlier in her career she worked for Eastern Airlines where she met her husband. They enjoyed traveling around the globe island hopping which furthered her love of the beach, a love that quickly became a family tradition. Sandra was a skilled dancer, writer and cook, with an eye for fashion and a knack for crossword puzzles - Her love and devotion as a mother and friend knew no bounds.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Palumbo (2012) and her sister, Dolores Trava (2001).
She is survived by her son, Michael Palumbo of Franklin Park, her daughter, Lauren Palumbo and her husband Joel Poppert of Denver, CO, her step daughter, Christina Cianciotta and her husband John of Brooklyn and three grandchildren: Alexandra, Joseph and Nicolette. Also surviving are many extended family and very dear friends.
A memorial gathering will be 1-4pm on Saturday September 7, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831. A memorial service will be 3:00pm during the gathering hours. Cremation was private.
Sandra's deeply genuine nature, creativity, and sharp sense of humor touched many and will be dearly missed. At the family's request, please consider a memorial contribution in Sandra's name to Friends of Island Beach State Park (https://www.friendsofibsp.org/donate/) in lieu of flowers.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019