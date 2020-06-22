Sandra H. Gast
Ashburn, VA - Sandra H. Gast, age 92, of Ashburn, VA, passed peacefully, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, VA.
Born in Brooklyn, NY and was formerly of Rahway and Perth Amboy, NJ she had resided in northern Virginia for the last 25 years.
She retired in 1995, after over 29 years as a secretary, with Jacobson, Goldfarb & Scott Insurance in Perth Amboy.
She was a former member of Temple Beth Mordecai in Perth Amboy.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jerome A. Gast, who died in 1977, and her son, Robert Gast, who died in 2018.
She leaves behind her two beloved daughters, Ilene Gast and her husband, Raymond Colangelo of Vienna, VA and Diahn Goldberg and her husband Mark, of Potomac Falls, VA, her grandson, Jared Goldberg and her brother, Fred Gillespie and his wife Elaine of Rockville, MD, also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:30 am at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Iselin, NJ. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave. Perth Amboy, NJ 08861. Contributions may be made in her memory to: Hadassah Greater Washington at https://www.hadassah.org/regions/greater-washington/. To send condolences, visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.