In Loving Memory Of
Sandra Jean Mieczkowski
Who Passed Away Eleven Years Ago Today July 20
We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing
new. 10 years have passed on my love, without your
beautiful smile, cheerful presence, loving guidance
and understanding patience. Though seasons change
and time goes on, our loving memories of you linger.
And though your physical presence is gone, you're
in our hearts, thoughts, and prayers forever. Trust
in Gods great promise, brings the faith that one fine
tomorrow we'll meet again my love, and tears shed
then will be for joy, not sorrow. God has you in His
keeping. We have you in our hearts. You are so badly
missed. You are unforgettable.
Missed and Loved by,
Your Husband Ron, Children Matt & Kelsey,
George, Maureen, Mike, Sue, Bryan,
JC and Family & Many Friends
Published in Home News Tribune on July 20, 2019