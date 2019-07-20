Resources
Sandra Jean Mieczkowski

Sandra Jean Mieczkowski In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Sandra Jean Mieczkowski

Who Passed Away Eleven Years Ago Today July 20

We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing

new. 10 years have passed on my love, without your

beautiful smile, cheerful presence, loving guidance

and understanding patience. Though seasons change

and time goes on, our loving memories of you linger.

And though your physical presence is gone, you're

in our hearts, thoughts, and prayers forever. Trust

in Gods great promise, brings the faith that one fine

tomorrow we'll meet again my love, and tears shed

then will be for joy, not sorrow. God has you in His

keeping. We have you in our hearts. You are so badly

missed. You are unforgettable.

Missed and Loved by,

Your Husband Ron, Children Matt & Kelsey,

George, Maureen, Mike, Sue, Bryan,

JC and Family & Many Friends
Published in Home News Tribune on July 20, 2019
