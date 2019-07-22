|
Sandra Johnson Powell
Plainfield - Sandra Johnson Powell, 70, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison with her husband by her side.
Relatives and friends will be gathering for visitation and funeral services on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 10am - 1pm in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Sandy's Cremation Services will follow privately.
For full obituary and additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on July 22, 2019