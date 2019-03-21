|
|
Sandra Mae Torre
Edison - Sandra Mae Torre (Lipson) of Edison passed away surrounded by loving family members on March 19, 2019 at the age of 78.
Born and raised in Newark by Barnett and Loretta Lipson (Craft), Sandra lived there before moving to Edison in 1969. Sandra graduated from East Side High School in 1958, then from Kean University in 1962, and worked for Rutgers University for 20 years. Sandra married Arnold Torre in 1962 and they enjoyed a happy, loving life together for 51 years until his passing.
Sandra is most remembered for her unconditional love as well as her support and enjoyment of family and friends, and always putting them first.
Sandra is survived by her loving sister, Barbara Kelly of Bridgewater; her daughters, Karen Torre of Somerset and Lisa LaManna and her husband Brian of Flemington; and her adored grandchildren, Beau and Abby.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10AM-12PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019