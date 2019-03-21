Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Torre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Mae Torre

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Mae Torre Obituary
Sandra Mae Torre

Edison - Sandra Mae Torre (Lipson) of Edison passed away surrounded by loving family members on March 19, 2019 at the age of 78.

Born and raised in Newark by Barnett and Loretta Lipson (Craft), Sandra lived there before moving to Edison in 1969. Sandra graduated from East Side High School in 1958, then from Kean University in 1962, and worked for Rutgers University for 20 years. Sandra married Arnold Torre in 1962 and they enjoyed a happy, loving life together for 51 years until his passing.

Sandra is most remembered for her unconditional love as well as her support and enjoyment of family and friends, and always putting them first.

Sandra is survived by her loving sister, Barbara Kelly of Bridgewater; her daughters, Karen Torre of Somerset and Lisa LaManna and her husband Brian of Flemington; and her adored grandchildren, Beau and Abby.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10AM-12PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now