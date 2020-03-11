Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Oporto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Oporto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Oporto Obituary
Sandra Oporto

Fords -

Sandra Lodato Oporto passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was 46 years old.

Born in Edison, she resided in Iselin for most of her life before moving to Fords 3 years ago.

Sandra was a 1991 Graduate of Mother Seton High School in Clark.

She was predeceased by her mother Jeanne Turant Lodato.

She is survived by her husband, Ernest Oporto; children, Colin Nebres, Mackenzie Nebres, Brynn Liptak, Ernest Oporto, Danielle Oporto and Antonio Oporto; father, Thomas Lodato; and grandchild, Eevee Martinez.

Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -