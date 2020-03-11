|
|
Sandra Oporto
Fords -
Sandra Lodato Oporto passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was 46 years old.
Born in Edison, she resided in Iselin for most of her life before moving to Fords 3 years ago.
Sandra was a 1991 Graduate of Mother Seton High School in Clark.
She was predeceased by her mother Jeanne Turant Lodato.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest Oporto; children, Colin Nebres, Mackenzie Nebres, Brynn Liptak, Ernest Oporto, Danielle Oporto and Antonio Oporto; father, Thomas Lodato; and grandchild, Eevee Martinez.
Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020